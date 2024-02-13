Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Soaring: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 60.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.73 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 67.95 and closed at 67.96. The stock reached a high of 68.18 and a low of 58.36. The market capitalization of the bank is 52,172.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,553 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹60.73, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹60.1

The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently at 60.73, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 0.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.56%
3 Months16.91%
6 Months79.76%
YTD19.66%
1 Year115.65%
13 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹60.1, down -11.57% from yesterday's ₹67.96

The current data for the Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 60.1. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -11.57 and a net change of -7.86. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹67.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Central Bank Of India had a BSE volume of 2,797,553 shares. The closing price for the stock was 67.96.

