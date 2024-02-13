Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Soaring: Trading in the Green

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹67.95 and closed at ₹67.96. The stock reached a high of ₹68.18 and a low of ₹58.36. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹52,172.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,553 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently at ₹60.73, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 0.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|3 Months
|16.91%
|6 Months
|79.76%
|YTD
|19.66%
|1 Year
|115.65%
The current data for the Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹60.1. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -11.57 and a net change of -7.86. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.
On the last day of trading, Central Bank Of India had a BSE volume of 2,797,553 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹67.96.
