Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Dip in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹58.87 and closed at ₹60.10. The stock had a high of ₹63.98 and a low of ₹58.36. The market cap of the bank is ₹54,924.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹76.85 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,131,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.