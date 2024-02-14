Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Dip in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 63.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.96 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at 58.87 and closed at 60.10. The stock had a high of 63.98 and a low of 58.36. The market cap of the bank is 54,924.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 76.85 and 22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,131,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹62.96, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹63.27

The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 62.96 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -0.31. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% or 0.31.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.88%
3 Months22.61%
6 Months89.81%
YTD26.35%
1 Year133.15%
14 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹60.63, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹63.27

The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently 60.63. It has experienced a percent change of -4.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.64, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹60.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 5,131,390 shares. The closing price for these shares was 60.1.

