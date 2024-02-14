Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Dip in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹58.87 and closed at ₹60.10. The stock had a high of ₹63.98 and a low of ₹58.36. The market cap of the bank is ₹54,924.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹76.85 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,131,390 shares.
The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹62.96 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -0.31. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% or ₹0.31.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|3 Months
|22.61%
|6 Months
|89.81%
|YTD
|26.35%
|1 Year
|133.15%
The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently ₹60.63. It has experienced a percent change of -4.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.64, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 5,131,390 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹60.1.
