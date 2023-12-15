Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 48.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at 48.51 and closed at 48.16 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 48.91 and a low of 47.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 41,703.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 55.99 and 22.25, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹48, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹48.04

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 48. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.04.

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months2.7%
6 Months80.3%
YTD49.46%
1 Year20.88%
15 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹48.04, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹48.16

The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 48.04. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.12, suggesting a decrease of 0.12 in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹48.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,603,108. The closing price for the shares was 48.16.

