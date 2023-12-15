Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹48.51 and closed at ₹48.16 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹48.91 and a low of ₹47.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,703.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹55.99 and ₹22.25, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹48. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|2.7%
|6 Months
|80.3%
|YTD
|49.46%
|1 Year
|20.88%
The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹48.04. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.12, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.12 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,603,108. The closing price for the shares was ₹48.16.
