Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Central Bank Of India saw the stock open at ₹60.63 and close at ₹63.27. The stock reached a high of ₹66.15 and a low of ₹60.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹56,973.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. A total of 1,954,369 shares were traded on the BSE.
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹65.99, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this change.
