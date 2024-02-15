Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 65.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.99 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Central Bank Of India saw the stock open at 60.63 and close at 63.27. The stock reached a high of 66.15 and a low of 60.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 56,973.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85, while the 52-week low is 22.25. A total of 1,954,369 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹65.99, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹65.63

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 65.99, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this change.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹63.27 on last trading day

On the last day, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,954,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 63.27.

