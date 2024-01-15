Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹50.74 and closed at ₹50.62. The stock had a high of ₹52.55 and a low of ₹50.53. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,097.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,512 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.