Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 67.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.22 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at 65.99 and closed at 65.63. The stock had a high of 67.99 and a low of 64.21. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,544.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,663,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹68.22, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹67.44

The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is 68.22. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, with a net change of 0.78.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹65.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a volume of 4,663,909 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 65.63.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!