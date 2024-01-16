Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹52.2 and closed at ₹51.95. The stock had a high of ₹53.8 and a low of ₹51.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,592.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,549,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.