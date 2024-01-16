Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹52.2 and closed at ₹51.95. The stock had a high of ₹53.8 and a low of ₹51.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,592.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,549,495 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Central Bank of India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹52.52. It has experienced a 1.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.57.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Central Bank of India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,549,495 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹51.95.
