Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 52.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.07 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at 52.87 and closed at 52.52 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 54.34 and a low of 51.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 46,069.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST

On the last day, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 2,397,922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 52.52.

