Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹52.87 and closed at ₹52.52 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹54.34 and a low of ₹51.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹46,069.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.