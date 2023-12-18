Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees uptrend in trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹48.48 and closed at ₹48.04 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹49.18 and a low of ₹47.62 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹42,371.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,867 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹50.5. There has been a percent change of 3.46, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.69, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.94%
|3 Months
|-1.67%
|6 Months
|82.77%
|YTD
|51.79%
|1 Year
|23.86%
The current data for Central Bank of India stock indicates that the price is ₹48.48, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -0.33. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 0.68% and a decrease in price of ₹0.33.
On the last day, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,216,867 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹48.04.
