Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.92 %. The stock closed at 53.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.52 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at 52.03 and closed at 53.07 on the last day. Its high for the day was 52.70 and the low was 51.03. The market capitalization of the bank is 44,724.2 crore. The 52-week high is 55.99 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,469,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹51.52, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹53.07

As of the current data, the stock price of Central Bank of India is 51.52. There has been a percent change of -2.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹53.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,469,074. The closing price for the shares was 53.07.

