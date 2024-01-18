Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at ₹52.03 and closed at ₹53.07 on the last day. Its high for the day was ₹52.70 and the low was ₹51.03. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹44,724.2 crore. The 52-week high is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,469,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.