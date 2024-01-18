Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at ₹52.03 and closed at ₹53.07 on the last day. Its high for the day was ₹52.70 and the low was ₹51.03. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹44,724.2 crore. The 52-week high is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,469,074 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹51.52. There has been a percent change of -2.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,469,074. The closing price for the shares was ₹53.07.
