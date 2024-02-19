Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 67.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.72 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at 68.22 and closed at 67.44 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 68.95 and the low was 66.26. The market capitalization stood at 57919.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,212,144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹67.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,212,144. The closing price of the stock was 67.44.

