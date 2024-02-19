Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹68.22 and closed at ₹67.44 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹68.95 and the low was ₹66.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹57919.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,212,144 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹67.44 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,212,144. The closing price of the stock was ₹67.44.