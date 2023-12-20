Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India opened at ₹50.69 and closed at ₹50.53 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹53 and a low of ₹50.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,227.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹55.99 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,658,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.