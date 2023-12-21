Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees stock surge

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an opening price of ₹52.5 and a closing price of ₹52.1. The stock reached a high of ₹52.7 and a low of ₹47. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,408.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,653 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹47.72. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal increase. The net change is 0.02, suggesting a slight rise in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|-7.87%
|6 Months
|65.57%
|YTD
|48.06%
|1 Year
|36.39%
The stock price of Central Bank Of India has decreased by 8.45% or ₹4.4. The current stock price is ₹47.7.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 5,004,653 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹52.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!