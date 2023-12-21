Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 47.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.72 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an opening price of 52.5 and a closing price of 52.1. The stock reached a high of 52.7 and a low of 47. The market capitalization of the bank is 41,408.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,653 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹47.72, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹47.7

The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 47.72. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal increase. The net change is 0.02, suggesting a slight rise in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months-7.87%
6 Months65.57%
YTD48.06%
1 Year36.39%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹47.7, down -8.45% from yesterday's ₹52.1

The stock price of Central Bank Of India has decreased by 8.45% or 4.4. The current stock price is 47.7.

21 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹52.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 5,004,653 shares. The closing price for the stock was 52.1.

