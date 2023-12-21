Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees stock surge

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an opening price of ₹52.5 and a closing price of ₹52.1. The stock reached a high of ₹52.7 and a low of ₹47. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,408.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,653 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.