Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.14 %. The stock closed at 47.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.2 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Central Bank of India saw an open price of 47.5 and a close price of 47.7. The stock reached a high of 49.45 and a low of 46.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 42,710.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,905,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹49.2, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹47.7

The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 49.2, with a percent change of 3.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.14% compared to the previous day. The net change is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.5 in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹47.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 2,905,476 shares. The stock closed at a price of 47.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.