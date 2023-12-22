Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees gains in trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Central Bank of India saw an open price of ₹47.5 and a close price of ₹47.7. The stock reached a high of ₹49.45 and a low of ₹46.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹42,710.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,905,476 shares.
The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹49.2, with a percent change of 3.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.14% compared to the previous day. The net change is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹1.5 in value.
