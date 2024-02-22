Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 65.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.9 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India's stock opened at 66.15, reached a high of 68.39, and a low of 65.45 before closing at 65.85. The market capitalization stands at 57207.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85 and the low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2482824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹65.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹65.85

The Central Bank Of India stock is currently priced at 65.9, with a slight increase of 0.08% or 0.05 points.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹65.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,482,824 with a closing price of 65.85.

