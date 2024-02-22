Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹66.15, reached a high of ₹68.39, and a low of ₹65.45 before closing at ₹65.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹57207.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85 and the low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2482824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.