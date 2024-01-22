 Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Surge in Trading Today | Mint
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Surge in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 54.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.21 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at 55 and closed at 54.6. The highest price reached during the day was 57.48, while the lowest price was 54.4. The bank has a market capitalization of 48,795.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 55.99, and the 52-week low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,332,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:43 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of 54.4 and a high price of 57.48 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03:43 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.21, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹54.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Central Bank of India is 56.21. There has been a 2.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.61.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37:17 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.21, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹54.6

The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently at 56.21, which represents a percent change of 2.95. The net change in the stock price is 1.61.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:38 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank42.761.263.0448.522.2651123.68
Au Small Finance Bank748.517.852.44813.0548.1549905.87
Central Bank Of India56.211.612.9555.9922.2548795.56
Bank Of Maharashtra53.171.512.9252.822.835786.05
Bandhan Bank229.453.251.44272.0182.236960.64
22 Jan 2024, 10:24:17 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of 54.4 and a high price of 57.48 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:13 AM IST

Central Bank Of India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49:21 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.21, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹54.6

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 56.21, experiencing a 2.95% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.61.

22 Jan 2024, 09:46:30 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.11%
3 Months6.23%
6 Months75.12%
YTD8.88%
1 Year68.1%
22 Jan 2024, 09:14:22 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.21, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹54.6

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 56.21, with a net change of 1.61, representing a percent change of 2.95.

22 Jan 2024, 08:05:50 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹54.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 5,332,628 shares. The closing price for the shares was 54.6.

