Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹55 and closed at ₹54.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹57.48, while the lowest price was ₹54.4. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹48,795.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹55.99, and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,332,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.