Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹55 and closed at ₹54.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹57.48, while the lowest price was ₹54.4. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹48,795.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹55.99, and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,332,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|42.76
|1.26
|3.04
|48.5
|22.26
|51123.68
|Au Small Finance Bank
|748.5
|17.85
|2.44
|813.0
|548.15
|49905.87
|Central Bank Of India
|56.21
|1.61
|2.95
|55.99
|22.25
|48795.56
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|53.17
|1.51
|2.92
|52.8
|22.8
|35786.05
|Bandhan Bank
|229.45
|3.25
|1.44
|272.0
|182.2
|36960.64
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.11%
|3 Months
|6.23%
|6 Months
|75.12%
|YTD
|8.88%
|1 Year
|68.1%
