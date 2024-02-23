Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 65.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.84 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India opened at 66.54, reached a high of 67.3, and a low of 63.9 before closing at 65.9. The market capitalization for the bank was recorded at 58,023.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 76.85 and the 52-week low was 22.25. The BSE volume for Central Bank of India was 3,115,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹65.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 3,115,858 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 65.9.

