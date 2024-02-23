Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India opened at ₹66.54, reached a high of ₹67.3, and a low of ₹63.9 before closing at ₹65.9. The market capitalization for the bank was recorded at ₹58,023.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹76.85 and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for Central Bank of India was 3,115,858 shares.

