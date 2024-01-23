Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 56.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.44 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at 57.25 and closed at 56.21 on the last day. The stock had a high of 57.53 and a low of 56.76. The market capitalization of the bank is 49,663.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 76,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of 54.08 and a high price of 57.53 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹55.44, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹56.21

The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 55.44. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.37 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.77.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank43.090.330.7748.522.2651518.22
Au Small Finance Bank727.25-20.05-2.68813.0548.1548489.03
Central Bank Of India54.68-1.53-2.7255.9922.2547467.38
Bank Of Maharashtra52.55-0.62-1.1752.822.835368.76
Bandhan Bank226.2-3.25-1.42272.0182.236437.12
23 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹54.49, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹56.21

The current data shows that the Central Bank of India stock has a price of 54.49. There has been a percent change of -3.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.72, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.72.

Click here for Central Bank Of India Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank of India stock had a low price of 54.6 and a high price of 57.53 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹55.59, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹56.21

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 55.59. It has experienced a -1.1% percent change, resulting in a net change of -0.62.

23 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.04%
3 Months9.93%
6 Months80.58%
YTD12.28%
1 Year76.33%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹56.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Central Bank Of India was 76,381 shares. The closing price for the stock was 56.21.

