Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at ₹57.25 and closed at ₹56.21 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹57.53 and a low of ₹56.76. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹49,663.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 76,381 shares.
The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹54.08 and a high price of ₹57.53 for the current day.
The current data of Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹55.44. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.37 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.77.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|43.09
|0.33
|0.77
|48.5
|22.26
|51518.22
|Au Small Finance Bank
|727.25
|-20.05
|-2.68
|813.0
|548.15
|48489.03
|Central Bank Of India
|54.68
|-1.53
|-2.72
|55.99
|22.25
|47467.38
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|52.55
|-0.62
|-1.17
|52.8
|22.8
|35368.76
|Bandhan Bank
|226.2
|-3.25
|-1.42
|272.0
|182.2
|36437.12
The current data shows that the Central Bank of India stock has a price of ₹54.49. There has been a percent change of -3.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.72, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.72.
The Central Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹54.6 and a high price of ₹57.53 for the current day.
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹55.59. It has experienced a -1.1% percent change, resulting in a net change of -0.62.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.04%
|3 Months
|9.93%
|6 Months
|80.58%
|YTD
|12.28%
|1 Year
|76.33%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Central Bank Of India was 76,381 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹56.21.
