Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India opened at ₹57.25 and closed at ₹56.21 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹57.53 and a low of ₹56.76. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹49,663.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 76,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.