Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹57.25 and closed at ₹56.21 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹57.53 and a low of ₹52.54 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,974.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,705 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.