Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet

On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹43.57 and closed at ₹44.31. The highest price reached during the day was ₹44.61, while the lowest was ₹43.57. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹38,491.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 285,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.