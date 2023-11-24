Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet

On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹43.57 and closed at ₹44.31. The highest price reached during the day was ₹44.61, while the lowest was ₹43.57. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹38,491.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 285,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.24%
|3 Months
|22.28%
|6 Months
|67.67%
|YTD
|37.95%
|1 Year
|73.24%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹44.17. There has been a -0.38% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.17.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 285,696 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹44.31.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!