Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 48.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.27 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India opened at 49.52 and closed at 49.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 49.75 and a low of 48.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 42,258.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,526,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-11.09%
6 Months74.24%
YTD51.48%
1 Year49.16%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹48.68, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹49.2

The Central Bank of India's stock price is currently at 48.68, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% from its previous value and has decreased by 0.52.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹49.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a total trading volume of 1,526,325 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 49.2.

