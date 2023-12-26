Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stock Plummets

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India opened at ₹49.52 and closed at ₹49.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹49.75 and a low of ₹48.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,258.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,526,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹48.27, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the value has decreased by ₹0.41.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-11.09%
|6 Months
|74.24%
|YTD
|51.48%
|1 Year
|49.16%
The Central Bank of India's stock price is currently at ₹48.68, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% from its previous value and has decreased by ₹0.52.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a total trading volume of 1,526,325 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹49.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!