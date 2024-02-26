Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 66.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.79 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India opened at 67 and closed at 66.84. The high for the day was 67.34 and the low was 65.45. The market capitalization stood at 57111.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 76.85 and 22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 735,873 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹66.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India on the BSE had a trading volume of 735,873 shares with a closing price of 66.84.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!