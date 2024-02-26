Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India opened at ₹67 and closed at ₹66.84. The high for the day was ₹67.34 and the low was ₹65.45. The market capitalization stood at 57111.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹76.85 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 735,873 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹66.84 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India on the BSE had a trading volume of 735,873 shares with a closing price of ₹66.84.