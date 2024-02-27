Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stock Plummets Amid Market Volatility

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹65.99 and closed at ₹65.79 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹65.99, while the low was ₹64.56. The market cap stood at ₹56295.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹76.85 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1432855 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.