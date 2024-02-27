Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stock Plummets Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 65.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.85 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at 65.99 and closed at 65.79 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 65.99, while the low was 64.56. The market cap stood at 56295.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 76.85 and 22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1432855 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹64.85, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹65.79

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 64.85, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.94. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹65.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,432,855 shares with a closing price of 65.79.

