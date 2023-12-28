Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 49.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.24 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 48.66 and closed at 48.67. The high for the day was 49.94, while the low was 48.66. The market cap of the bank is 42,580.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, and the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 668,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of 49.1 and a high price of 50.53 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.24, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹49.05

The current data of Central Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 50.24. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.19, suggesting that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the stock of Central Bank Of India has seen positive movement.

28 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.76%
3 Months-11.03%
6 Months72.41%
YTD52.57%
1 Year51.62%
28 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹49.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹48.67

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 49.05, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 0.78% and the price has gone up by 0.38 points.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹48.67 on last trading day

On the last day, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 668,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 48.67.

