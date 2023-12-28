Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees stock surge in trading today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹48.66 and closed at ₹48.67. The high for the day was ₹49.94, while the low was ₹48.66. The market cap of the bank is ₹42,580.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 668,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The Central Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹49.1 and a high price of ₹50.53 on the current day.
The current data of Central Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹50.24. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.19, suggesting that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the stock of Central Bank Of India has seen positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.76%
|3 Months
|-11.03%
|6 Months
|72.41%
|YTD
|52.57%
|1 Year
|51.62%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹49.05, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 0.78% and the price has gone up by 0.38 points.
On the last day, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 668,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹48.67.
