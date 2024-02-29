Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹63.89 and closed at ₹63.25 on the last trading day. The stock price fluctuated between a high of ₹63.89 and a low of ₹60.36 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹52,997.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,239,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹63.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 2,239,369 shares and the closing price was ₹63.25.