Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹63.89 and closed at ₹63.25 on the last trading day. The stock price fluctuated between a high of ₹63.89 and a low of ₹60.36 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹52,997.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,239,369 shares traded.

