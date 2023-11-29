Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹43.87 and closed at ₹44.06. The stock reached a high of ₹45.1 and a low of ₹43.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,873.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 649,799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Central Bank of India's stock had a low price of ₹44.63 and a high price of ₹45.39 for the day.
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹44.78. It has experienced a 1.63% increase in its stock price, with a net change of 0.72.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|25.38%
|6 Months
|67.29%
|YTD
|39.19%
|1 Year
|75.15%
The stock price of Central Bank Of India is currently at ₹44.78, with a percent change of 1.63. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.63% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.72, meaning that it has increased by 0.72 units.
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 649,799. The closing price for the stock was ₹44.06.
