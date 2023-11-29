Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 44.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.78 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India

On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at 43.87 and closed at 44.06. The stock reached a high of 45.1 and a low of 43.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,873.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 649,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank of India's stock had a low price of 44.63 and a high price of 45.39 for the day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹44.78, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹44.06

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 44.78. It has experienced a 1.63% increase in its stock price, with a net change of 0.72.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months25.38%
6 Months67.29%
YTD39.19%
1 Year75.15%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹44.78, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹44.06

The stock price of Central Bank Of India is currently at 44.78, with a percent change of 1.63. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.63% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.72, meaning that it has increased by 0.72 units.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹44.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 649,799. The closing price for the stock was 44.06.

