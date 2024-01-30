Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Soar Amidst Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 54.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.94 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 54.81 and closed at 54.36. The highest price recorded during the day was 57.5, while the lowest price was 54.43. The market capitalization of the company is 48,561.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57.53, and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,547,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹55.94, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹54.36

The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is 55.94. It has experienced a 2.91% increase in its stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.58.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months14.73%
6 Months85.12%
YTD11.78%
1 Year96.15%
30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹55.94, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹54.36

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 55.94, with a percent change of 2.91 and a net change of 1.58. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹54.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 5,547,594 shares. The closing price for the day was 54.36 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!