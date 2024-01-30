Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Soar Amidst Positive Trading Day

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹54.81 and closed at ₹54.36. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹57.5, while the lowest price was ₹54.43. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,561.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57.53, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,547,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.