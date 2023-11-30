Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 44.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.95 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India

The last day of Central Bank Of India saw an opening price of 45.39 and a closing price of 44.67. The stock reached a high of 45.39 and a low of 44.16. The market capitalization of the company is 38,638.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 329,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹43.95, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹44.51

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 43.95, with a net change of -0.56 and a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value compared to the previous trading session.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months22.02%
6 Months64.14%
YTD38.1%
1 Year76.54%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹44.51, up 0% from yesterday's ₹44.51

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 44.51 with no change in percentage or net value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹44.67 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Central Bank of India was recorded at 329,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was 44.67.

