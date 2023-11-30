Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of Central Bank Of India saw an opening price of ₹45.39 and a closing price of ₹44.67. The stock reached a high of ₹45.39 and a low of ₹44.16. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,638.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 329,271 shares.

