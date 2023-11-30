Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of Central Bank Of India saw an opening price of ₹45.39 and a closing price of ₹44.67. The stock reached a high of ₹45.39 and a low of ₹44.16. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,638.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 329,271 shares.
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹43.95, with a net change of -0.56 and a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.66%
|3 Months
|22.02%
|6 Months
|64.14%
|YTD
|38.1%
|1 Year
|76.54%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹44.51 with no change in percentage or net value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Central Bank of India was recorded at 329,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹44.67.
