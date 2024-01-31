Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees gains in trading today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹56.39 and closed at ₹55.94 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹58.70, while the lowest was ₹55.14. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹48,674.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹57.53, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. A total of 3,460,606 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|84.3
|1.66
|2.01
|100.74
|52.11
|55790.77
|UCO Bank
|43.99
|0.25
|0.57
|48.5
|22.26
|52594.26
|Central Bank Of India
|56.45
|0.38
|0.68
|58.7
|22.25
|49003.9
|Au Small Finance Bank
|630.5
|5.2
|0.83
|813.0
|548.15
|42038.28
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|53.81
|0.09
|0.17
|55.49
|22.8
|36216.8
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹56.12. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.09% or a net change of 0.05.
The Central Bank Of India stock's low price for the day is ₹55.71 and the high price is ₹56.65.
The current stock price for Central Bank of India is ₹56.18. The percent change is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.11, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|16.6%
|6 Months
|83.93%
|YTD
|11.98%
|1 Year
|95.13%
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank Of India had a trading volume of 3,460,606 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹55.94.
