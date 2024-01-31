Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India sees gains in trading today

2 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 56.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.12 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at 56.39 and closed at 55.94 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 58.70, while the lowest was 55.14. The market capitalization of the bank is 48,674.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 57.53, and the 52-week low is 22.25. A total of 3,460,606 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank84.31.662.01100.7452.1155790.77
UCO Bank43.990.250.5748.522.2652594.26
Central Bank Of India56.450.380.6858.722.2549003.9
Au Small Finance Bank630.55.20.83813.0548.1542038.28
Bank Of Maharashtra53.810.090.1755.4922.836216.8
31 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.12, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹56.07

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 56.12. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.09% or a net change of 0.05.

31 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Central Bank Of India stock's low price for the day is 55.71 and the high price is 56.65.

31 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price NSE Live :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹56.18, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹56.07

The current stock price for Central Bank of India is 56.18. The percent change is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.11, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months16.6%
6 Months83.93%
YTD11.98%
1 Year95.13%
31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹55.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank Of India had a trading volume of 3,460,606 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 55.94.

