Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cera Sanitaryware Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cera Sanitaryware stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 8518.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8507 per share. Investors should monitor Cera Sanitaryware stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cera Sanitaryware

On the last day of trading, Cera Sanitaryware opened at a price of 8642.95 and closed at 8518.1. The highest price reached during the day was 8642.95, while the lowest price was 8448. The market capitalization of the company is 11064.1 crore. The 52-week high for Cera Sanitaryware is 9782.25, while the 52-week low is 4950. A total of 155 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Live :Cera Sanitaryware closed at ₹8518.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware had a trading volume of 155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 8518.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.