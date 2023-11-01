Cera Sanitaryware Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Cera Sanitaryware opened at a price of ₹8642.95 and closed at ₹8518.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8642.95, while the lowest price was ₹8448. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11064.1 crore. The 52-week high for Cera Sanitaryware is ₹9782.25, while the 52-week low is ₹4950. A total of 155 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.