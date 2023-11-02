Hello User
Cera Sanitaryware Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Cera Sanitaryware stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -3.9 %. The stock closed at 8481.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8150 per share. Investors should monitor Cera Sanitaryware stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cera Sanitaryware

Cera Sanitaryware opened at 8638.2 and closed at 8481.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 8638.2 and a low of 8010. The market capitalization of the company is 10,599.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 9782.25, while the 52-week low is 4950. The stock had a trading volume of 2477 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Live :Cera Sanitaryware closed at ₹8481.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cera Sanitaryware on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,477. The closing price for the stock was 8,481.1.

