Cera Sanitaryware Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cera Sanitaryware stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 8158.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8155 per share. Investors should monitor Cera Sanitaryware stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cera Sanitaryware

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware opened at a price of 8297.95 and closed at 8158.85. The stock had a high of 8297.95 and a low of 8027.65. The market capitalization of the company is 10606.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 9782.25 and the 52-week low is 4950. The BSE volume for the day was 1583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Live :Cera Sanitaryware closed at ₹8158.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cera Sanitaryware on the BSE, there were 1583 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 8158.85.

