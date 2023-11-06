Cera Sanitaryware share price Today Live Updates : Cera Sanitaryware sees gains in trading

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware opened at ₹8090.05 and closed at ₹8135.15. The stock reached a high of ₹8475 and a low of ₹8090.05. The market capitalization of Cera Sanitaryware is currently at ₹10858.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹9782.25 and ₹4950 respectively. The BSE volume for Cera Sanitaryware was 1309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹8400.9. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 67.1.
On the last day of trading for Cera Sanitaryware on the BSE, a total of 1,309 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,135.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!