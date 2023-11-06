Hello User
Cera Sanitaryware share price Today Live Updates : Cera Sanitaryware sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cera Sanitaryware stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 8333.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8400.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cera Sanitaryware stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cera Sanitaryware

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware opened at 8090.05 and closed at 8135.15. The stock reached a high of 8475 and a low of 8090.05. The market capitalization of Cera Sanitaryware is currently at 10858.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 9782.25 and 4950 respectively. The BSE volume for Cera Sanitaryware was 1309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Today :Cera Sanitaryware trading at ₹8400.9, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹8333.8

The current stock price of Cera Sanitaryware is 8400.9. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 67.1.

06 Nov 2023, 08:27 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Live :Cera Sanitaryware closed at ₹8135.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cera Sanitaryware on the BSE, a total of 1,309 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 8,135.15.

