Cera Sanitaryware share price Today Live Updates : Cera Sanitaryware sees gains in trading

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware opened at ₹8090.05 and closed at ₹8135.15. The stock reached a high of ₹8475 and a low of ₹8090.05. The market capitalization of Cera Sanitaryware is currently at ₹10858.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹9782.25 and ₹4950 respectively. The BSE volume for Cera Sanitaryware was 1309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.