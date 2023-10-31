Cera Sanitaryware share price Today Live Updates : Cera Sanitaryware sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Cera Sanitaryware opened at ₹8525.05 and closed at ₹8521.95. The stock reached a high of ₹8605.2 and a low of ₹8463.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹11099.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹9782.25 and the 52-week low is ₹4950. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 399 shares.
The current stock price of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹8575.9, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 57.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.68% or ₹57.8 per share.
