Cera Sanitaryware share price Today Live Updates : Cera Sanitaryware sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Cera Sanitaryware stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 8518.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8575.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cera Sanitaryware stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Cera Sanitaryware opened at 8525.05 and closed at 8521.95. The stock reached a high of 8605.2 and a low of 8463.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 11099.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 9782.25 and the 52-week low is 4950. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Today :Cera Sanitaryware trading at ₹8575.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹8518.1

The current stock price of Cera Sanitaryware is 8575.9, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 57.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.68% or 57.8 per share.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Cera Sanitaryware share price Live :Cera Sanitaryware closed at ₹8521.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Cera Sanitaryware had a volume of 399 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 8521.95.

