CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 6.17 %. The stock closed at 91.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.95 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

CESC opened at 91.97 and closed at 91.32 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 98.4 and a low of 91.5 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 12,901.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 94.4 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 2,143,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 01:05 PM IST CESC share price Live :CESC trading at ₹96.95, up 6.17% from yesterday's ₹91.32

CESC stock has a current price of 96.95, reflecting a 6.17% increase. This translates to a net change of 5.63 points.

16 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM IST CESC Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 12:35 PM IST CESC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SJVN75.5-0.17-0.2283.6930.3929669.95
NLC India164.53.051.89163.269.7922810.17
CESC96.875.556.0894.462.2512840.8
Jaiprakash Power Ventures15.080.533.6415.155.1710335.02
Reliance Power22.670.391.7523.239.058467.71
16 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹97.01, up 6.23% from yesterday's ₹91.32

The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is 97.01. There has been a 6.23% percent change, with a net change of 5.69. This means that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 6.23% and a net change of 5.69.

16 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

CESC stock's low price for the day was 91.5, while the high price reached 98.4.

16 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹91.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CESC had a BSE volume of 2,143,046 shares. The closing price for the stock was 91.32.

