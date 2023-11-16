CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Surges in Trading Today

CESC opened at ₹91.97 and closed at ₹91.32 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹98.4 and a low of ₹91.5 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹12,901.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹94.4 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 2,143,044 shares.
CESC stock has a current price of ₹96.95, reflecting a 6.17% increase. This translates to a net change of 5.63 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SJVN
|75.5
|-0.17
|-0.22
|83.69
|30.39
|29669.95
|NLC India
|164.5
|3.05
|1.89
|163.2
|69.79
|22810.17
|CESC
|96.87
|5.55
|6.08
|94.4
|62.25
|12840.8
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|15.08
|0.53
|3.64
|15.15
|5.17
|10335.02
|Reliance Power
|22.67
|0.39
|1.75
|23.23
|9.05
|8467.71
The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is ₹97.01. There has been a 6.23% percent change, with a net change of 5.69.
CESC stock's low price for the day was ₹91.5, while the high price reached ₹98.4.
On the last day of trading, CESC had a BSE volume of 2,143,046 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.32.
