Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CESC Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 5.23 %. The stock closed at 91.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.1 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

The open price of CESC on the last day was 91.97, and the close price was 91.32. The stock reached a high of 98.4 and a low of 91.5. The market capitalization stood at 12738.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 94.4, and the low was at 62.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 2798776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹91.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CESC on the BSE had a volume of 2,798,776 shares with a closing price of 91.32.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.