CESC Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

The open price of CESC on the last day was ₹91.97, and the close price was ₹91.32. The stock reached a high of ₹98.4 and a low of ₹91.5. The market capitalization stood at 12738.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹94.4, and the low was at ₹62.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 2798776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
