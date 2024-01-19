Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CESC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 138.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.05 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at 136.85 and closed at 138.4. The stock reached a high of 140.35 and a low of 132. The market capitalization of CESC is 18,432.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 143.4 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 741,535 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹138.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 741,535. The closing price for the shares was 138.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.