CESC Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 96.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.11 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

On the last day, CESC's open price was 97.2 and the close price was 96.1. The stock had a high of 99.4 and a low of 95.35. The market capitalization of CESC is 12,872.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.4 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,771,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹96.1 on last trading day

On the last day of CESC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,771,111. The closing price of each share was 96.1.

