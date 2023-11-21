Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 97.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.53 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

On the last day, the open price of CESC was 97.84, and the close price was 97.11. The stock reached a high of 101 and a low of 97.04 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 12,928.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.4, and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 940,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of CESC stock was 97.4, while the high price reached 98.85.

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST CESC Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST CESC share price update :CESC trading at ₹97.53, up 0% from yesterday's ₹97.53

Based on the current data, the price of CESC stock is 97.53 with no change in percentage or net change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.88%
3 Months24.72%
6 Months38.79%
YTD27.62%
1 Year34.95%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹97.53, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹97.11

The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is 97.53. There has been a 0.43% change, resulting in a net change of 0.42.

21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹97.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 940,401. The closing price for the day was 97.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.