CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of CESC was ₹97.84, and the close price was ₹97.11. The stock reached a high of ₹101 and a low of ₹97.04 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹12,928.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.4, and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 940,401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of CESC stock was ₹97.4, while the high price reached ₹98.85.
Based on the current data, the price of CESC stock is ₹97.53 with no change in percentage or net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.88%
|3 Months
|24.72%
|6 Months
|38.79%
|YTD
|27.62%
|1 Year
|34.95%
The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is ₹97.53. There has been a 0.43% change, resulting in a net change of 0.42.
On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 940,401. The closing price for the day was ₹97.11.
