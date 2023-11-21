CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of CESC was ₹97.84, and the close price was ₹97.11. The stock reached a high of ₹101 and a low of ₹97.04 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹12,928.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.4, and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 940,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.