CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹138 and closed at ₹143.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹141 and a low of ₹135.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹18,299.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹145.5 and ₹62.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,327 shares.
The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is ₹138.05. There has been a percent change of -3.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹5.6.
Today, the low price of CESC stock was ₹135.55, while the high price reached ₹141.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|47.25%
|6 Months
|91.66%
|YTD
|8.42%
|1 Year
|92.05%
On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,020,327. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.65.
