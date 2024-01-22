CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at ₹138 and closed at ₹143.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹141 and a low of ₹135.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹18,299.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹145.5 and ₹62.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.