CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.9 %. The stock closed at 143.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.05 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC's stock opened at 138 and closed at 143.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 141 and a low of 135.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 18,299.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 145.5 and 62.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹138.05, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹143.65

The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is 138.05. There has been a percent change of -3.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, which means the stock has decreased by 5.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of CESC stock was 135.55, while the high price reached 141.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST CESC Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months47.25%
6 Months91.66%
YTD8.42%
1 Year92.05%
22 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹143.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,020,327. The closing price for the stock was 143.65.

