CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 138.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.4 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at a price of 138 and closed at 143.65. The stock reached a high of 141 and a low of 135.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 18,299.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.5 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,020,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of CESC reached a low of 132.95 and a high of 141.35.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹133.4, down -3.37% from yesterday's ₹138.05

The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is 133.4, with a percent change of -3.37 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST CESC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SJVN107.65-3.09-2.79107.3330.3942304.25
NLC India238.75-3.4-1.4266.4569.7933105.95
CESC133.7-4.35-3.15145.562.2517722.88
Reliance Power29.41-0.75-2.4933.19.0510985.24
Rattanindia Enterprises80.09-1.56-1.9187.9432.0511070.6
23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC trading at ₹134, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹138.05

The current data of CESC stock shows that the price is 134, with a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -4.05. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 2.93% and a decrease in value of 4.05.

Click here for CESC Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST CESC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of CESC reached a low of 133.9 and a high of 141.35 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST CESC Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST CESC share price NSE Live :CESC trading at ₹137.05, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138.05

CESC stock is currently trading at a price of 137.05, with a net change of -1 and a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months41.97%
6 Months84.12%
YTD4.15%
1 Year86.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹143.65 on last trading day

On the last day of CESC BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 1,020,327. The closing price for the shares was 143.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.