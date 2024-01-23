CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at a price of ₹138 and closed at ₹143.65. The stock reached a high of ₹141 and a low of ₹135.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹18,299.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.5 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,020,327 shares.
The stock price of CESC reached a low of ₹132.95 and a high of ₹141.35.
The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is ₹133.4, with a percent change of -3.37 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SJVN
|107.65
|-3.09
|-2.79
|107.33
|30.39
|42304.25
|NLC India
|238.75
|-3.4
|-1.4
|266.45
|69.79
|33105.95
|CESC
|133.7
|-4.35
|-3.15
|145.5
|62.25
|17722.88
|Reliance Power
|29.41
|-0.75
|-2.49
|33.1
|9.05
|10985.24
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|80.09
|-1.56
|-1.91
|87.94
|32.05
|11070.6
The current data of CESC stock shows that the price is ₹134, with a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -4.05. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 2.93% and a decrease in value of ₹4.05.
The stock price of CESC reached a low of ₹133.9 and a high of ₹141.35 on the current day.
CESC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹137.05, with a net change of -1 and a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|41.97%
|6 Months
|84.12%
|YTD
|4.15%
|1 Year
|86.99%
On the last day of CESC BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 1,020,327. The closing price for the shares was ₹143.65.
