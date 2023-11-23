Hello User
CESC Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 99.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.88 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

On the last day, the open price of CESC was 99.55, and the close price was 99.14. The stock had a high of 103 and a low of 98.75. The market capitalization of CESC is 13,239.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101.17, and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 719,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹99.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 719,542. The closing price of the shares was 99.14.

