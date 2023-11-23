CESC Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of CESC was ₹99.55, and the close price was ₹99.14. The stock had a high of ₹103 and a low of ₹98.75. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹13,239.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹101.17, and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 719,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.