Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CESC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.18 %. The stock closed at 138.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.9 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at 140.75 and closed at 138.05. The stock reached a high of 141.35 and a low of 129.15 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 17,351.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.5 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,498 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹138.05 on last trading day

On the last day, CESC BSE had a trading volume of 1,319,498 shares and closed at a price of 138.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.