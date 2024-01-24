CESC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at ₹140.75 and closed at ₹138.05. The stock reached a high of ₹141.35 and a low of ₹129.15 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹17,351.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.5 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,498 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.