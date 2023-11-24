Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 99.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.16 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC

CESC opened at 100.69 and closed at 99.88 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 100.8 and the lowest was 98.5. The market capitalization of CESC is 13,124.47 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 103 and 62.25 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for CESC was 466,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹98.16, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹99.01

CESC stock is currently trading at a price of 98.16, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹99.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 466,921. The closing price for the shares was 99.88.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.