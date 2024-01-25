CESC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

CESC Share Price Today : CESC, an Indian power utility company, had an open price of ₹132.85 and a close price of ₹130.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹135.7 and a low of ₹130.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,437.88 crore. The 52-week high for CESC is ₹145.5 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 887,252 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

