CESC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 130.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.55 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : CESC, an Indian power utility company, had an open price of 132.85 and a close price of 130.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 135.7 and a low of 130.1. The market capitalization of the company is 17,437.88 crore. The 52-week high for CESC is 145.5 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 887,252 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹130.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 887,252. The closing price for the stock was 130.9.

