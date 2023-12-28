CESC Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, CESC opened at ₹129 and closed at ₹126.01. The stock reached a high of ₹132.8 and a low of ₹128.8. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹17,249.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.18 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The BSE volume for CESC was 1,162,298 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM IST
CESC share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
28 Dec 2023, 11:41 AM IST
CESC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SJVN
|91.85
|-1.07
|-1.15
|100.4
|30.39
|36095.17
|NLC India
|250.25
|-1.6
|-0.64
|266.45
|69.79
|34700.58
|CESC
|129.99
|3.98
|3.16
|128.18
|62.25
|17231.09
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.87
|-0.35
|-0.46
|86.0
|32.05
|10487.28
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|13.56
|-0.25
|-1.81
|15.28
|5.17
|9293.29
28 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹126.01 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) volume for CESC Limited was 1,162,298 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹126.01.