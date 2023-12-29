Hello User
CESC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 126.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.84 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at 129 and closed at 126.01. The stock reached a high of 132.8 and a low of 128.8 during the day. The market capitalization of CESC is 17,211.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 128.18 and 62.25 respectively. The BSE volume for CESC shares was 1,567,436.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹126.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,567,436. The closing price for the stock was 126.01.

