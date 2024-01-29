Hello User
CESC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CESC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 131.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.35 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for CESC was 132.45, and the close price was 131.55. The high for the day was 134.2, and the low was 131.95. The market capitalization of CESC is 17,676.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.5, and the 52-week low is 62.25. The BSE volume for the day was 522,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST CESC share price update :CESC closed at ₹131.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 522,483. The closing price of the shares was 131.55.

