CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
CESC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.05 per share. Investors should monitor CESC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CESC Stock Price Today

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at 135.2 and closed at 133.35. The stock had a high of 140.5 and a low of 134.75. The market capitalization of CESC is 18,432.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.5 and the 52-week low is 62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,028 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST CESC Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST CESC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.17%
3 Months46.44%
6 Months77.65%
YTD4.98%
1 Year91.86%
30 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST CESC share price Today :CESC trading at ₹139.05, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is 139.05, with a percent change of 4.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.27% from its previous value. The net change is 5.7, which means that the stock has increased by 5.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that the CESC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST CESC share price Live :CESC closed at ₹133.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CESC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,336,028. The closing price for the shares was 133.35.

