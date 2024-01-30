CESC share price Today Live Updates : CESC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

CESC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CESC opened at ₹135.2 and closed at ₹133.35. The stock had a high of ₹140.5 and a low of ₹134.75. The market capitalization of CESC is ₹18,432.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.5 and the 52-week low is ₹62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,028 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|46.44%
|6 Months
|77.65%
|YTD
|4.98%
|1 Year
|91.86%
The current data for CESC stock shows that the price is ₹139.05, with a percent change of 4.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.27% from its previous value. The net change is 5.7, which means that the stock has increased by 5.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that the CESC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading for CESC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,336,028. The closing price for the shares was ₹133.35.
